5G Auction Enters Day 7: Jio Picks up 700MHz, 30% Spectrum Remains Untouched

India's mega-auction of 5G spectrum for high speed internet services entered its seventh day on Monday, 1 August, after 37 rounds of bidding.

While the first day bids exceeded expectations and surpassed 2015 records at Rs 1.45 lakh crore, the total bid amount only increased marginally to Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the following days.

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel lead the auction with bids of over Rs 80,100 crore and Rs 50,000 crore respectively, while Vodafone Idea and Adani Enterprises trail with bids of Rs 15,000 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.