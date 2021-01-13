Over Half of Tata-JLR Cars Sold in Last 3 Months Were Electric

With Tesla’s recent announcement of entering the Indian car market, Tata Motors’ Jaguar Land Rover will soon be gaining a formidable opponent in the EV car segment.

Tata’s growth in sales, especially in the EV segment, brings the company's overall share of electric vehicles in its 2020 sales to 43.3 percent.

The share price of Tata Motors rallied nearly 12 percent on Wednesday, trading near its 52-week high. It has surged nearly 25 percent in two trading sessions.