Tesla Enters Indian Market, Registers Company in Bengaluru  

In a confirmation of Tesla entering India, the company has registered with the Registrar of Companies (RoC) as Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited. As per the RoC of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the company was incorporated in Bengaluru on 8 January 2021. It is classified as a ‘Subsidiary of Foreign Company’, which could be Tesla Inc.

The firm lists Vaibhav Taneja, Venkatrangam Sreeram and David Jon Feinstein as directors. Taneja is the Chief Accounting Officer of Tesla.

According to CNBC-TV18, Tesla is in talks with five state governments – Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu – to explore setting up manufacturing, R&D centres and has hired a global consulting firm for the same.