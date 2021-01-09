Suzuki Jimny India Launch Tipped for July 2021; Check Variants

Maruti Suzuki has begun assembling the Jimny SUV in India ahead of its launch next year and has been tipped to launch in July 2021. Fifty units of the three-door Suzuki Jimny have also been spotted and assembled at Maruti Suzuki’s Gurugram facility from CKD kits imported from Japan, reported Auto Car India.

The Jimny sells in many parts of the world, but Maruti hasn’t felt the need to launch its three-door SUV in India for some reason. Having said that, it has been rumoured that the company will be looking to make a five-door variant of the Jimny, just so that it can fit into the needs of car buyers in the country.