Suzuki Jimny India Launch Tipped for July 2021; Check Variants
It has been rumoured that Suzuki will be looking to make a five-door variant of the Jimny for the Indian market.
Maruti Suzuki has begun assembling the Jimny SUV in India ahead of its launch next year and has been tipped to launch in July 2021. Fifty units of the three-door Suzuki Jimny have also been spotted and assembled at Maruti Suzuki’s Gurugram facility from CKD kits imported from Japan, reported Auto Car India.
The Jimny sells in many parts of the world, but Maruti hasn’t felt the need to launch its three-door SUV in India for some reason. Having said that, it has been rumoured that the company will be looking to make a five-door variant of the Jimny, just so that it can fit into the needs of car buyers in the country.
The new Suzuki Jimny has been on sale in international markets since 2018. It was also at Auto Expo 2029. The car is touted as an old-school SUV with square lines, thick wheel arches and a high roof line. Powering the car is a 1.5 litre petrol engine, and it will host a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission.
The Indian variant of the Suzuki Jimny will get a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder engine, offering 105 hp power and 138 Nm torque. Positioned as an off-roader in global markets, in India, the Jimny will be categorised as a lifestyle SUV.
Suzuki is currently testing the Jimny in India, and it has been spotted a few times on the road. Once launched, the Jimny will compete with Mahindra Bolero, Marazzo, and the MG Hector Plus.
