Top SUVs Under Rs 10 lakh Launching in India in 2021
Here is list of SUVs under 10 lakh rupees going to launch in 2021.
Indian automobile market is growing with different kinds of vehicles. The consumers really seem interested in buying sub-compact SUVs. Many new SUVs are moderately priced. Here is list of SUVs under 10 lakh rupees going to launch in 2021.
Mahindra eKUV100
Mahindra eKUV100 is an electric vehicle. It is an electric variant of KUV 100 mini-SUV. One of the new features of this car is that it allows you to set the temperature of the air conditioning before you get into the car.
This new car will compete with Hyundai Santro, Hyundai i10 and Datsun GO Plus.
It is expected to launch in February 2021. Expected price – Rs 8.25 lakh.
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger SUV will be globally premiered on 28 January 2021. It is built on the same CMFA+ platform as Nissan Magnite and Triber.
Kiger will be an affordable alternative to Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Ford Ecosport and Mahindra XUV300.
Kiger is expected to launch in March 2021. Expected price – Rs 5.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Tata HBX
Tata is expected to offer the 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder Revotron petrol engine in the HBX. This new SUV will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100 NXT.
Expected to launch in March 2021. Expected price – Rs 5 lakh.
Tata Altroz XZ Opt Turbo
Tata Altroz XZ Opt Turbo comes with 1199cc engine with 37 liters fuel capacity.
It comes in 5 colours : Skyline Silver, Midtown Grey, High Street Gold, Downtown Red and Avenue White.
Tata Altroz XZ Opt Turbo will compete with Maruti Baleno Alpha, which is priced at Rs.7.64 Lakh. Tata Tiago XZ Plus Dual Tone Roof, which is priced at Rs.6.24 Lakh and Hyundai i20 Sportz DT, which is priced at Rs.7.74 Lakh.
Expected to launch in January 2021. Expected price – Rs 8.75 lakh.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.