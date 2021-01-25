Signal App to Get ‘WhatsApp Like’ Features: See Details Here
The new Signal features range from changing chat wallpapers, to newly introduced animated stickers.
Messaging app Signal has released a range of new features in its beta mode, which are designed to give its users a reassuringly familiar experience similar to that of WhatsApp.
The new features range from changing chat wallpapers, to newly introduced animated stickers, increased support for certain group functions, and many others.
However, all these features already exist on WhatsApp, but due to its recent change in privacy policy, WhatsApp faced a global backlash, forcing users to switch to Signal app.
Here are the new features:
'About' Section for Contacts
Just like WhatsApp and Telegram, Signal has rolled out the 'About section' for its users where users can choose an emoji and type a short blurb about themselves.
Animated Stickers
Signal offers only 72 animated stickers, which are installed by default and one does not have to download them. According to Android Police, the animation in the chat won’t time out and will loop indefinitely.
Custom Chat Wallpapers
Users will be able to set Chat Wallpapers according to their choice. Just like WhatsApp, the background color can be set as per chats.
Here's how to apply Custom Chat:
- Open Signal app.
- Go to Settings.
- Under 'Settings' Go to 'Appearance'.
- Tap on ‘Set Wallpaper’.
- Choose Different presets and click on 'Set wallpaper'.
Low Data Mode
According to WaBetainfo, Signal is implementing a low data mode for calls, already implemented in WhatsApp. The feature allows to lower data usage during calls.
