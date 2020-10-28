Shivnath Thukral — FB’s Stand-In For Ankhi Das Also Close to BJP

Shivnath Thukral has worn many hats over the last two decades. Following the resignation of Facebook India’s policy director Ankhi Das on Tuesday, 27 October, 48-year-old Thukral is set to wear an old hat once again as interim head of public policy at Facebook.

Thukral, who is currently serving as WhatsApp’s public policy director in India, was Facebook’s public policy director for India and South Asia between November 2017 and March 2020. According to reports, he will be taking over Das’ role for the interim period till a full-time executive comes on board.

For many, Thukral is a familiar face from television. He was managing editor at NDTV Profit and the face of the network’s business and markets news. Having moved on from television, Thukral, a graduate of Delhi School of Economics, went on to lead Essar’s corporate strategy for seven years. He also served as managing director at Carnegie India, a global think tank.