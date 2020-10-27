Why US Cong Will Grill Facebook, Google, Twitter Before Elections

Six days before the Presidential election, the CEOs of Facebook, Google and Twitter will testify before the US Congress on a range of “bad behaviour” issues related to moderation of content on social media platforms.

Three months after a marathon 5-hour antitrust hearing, featuring the heads of Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook in July, the Senate Commerce Committee has now summoned Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Google’s Sundar Pichai and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey in what has shaped up as the second major grilling of Big Tech in 2020.

The hearing will focus on Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a legal shield that protects intermediaries like social media platforms from legal liability for the content created or posted by users.