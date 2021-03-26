Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G May Launch Next Week in India

Global tech giant Samsung could launch its new smartphone Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G next week in India, reported IANS. The device will be an addition to Samsung’s already popular premium smartphone ‘S’ series.

As of now, Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G are the only 5G devices launched by Samsung in India. The launch of the Galaxy S20 FE 5G will be an addition to Samsung’s 5G portfolio in the country.