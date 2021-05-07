Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G Launched With Snapdragon 865 Processor

Global tech giant Samsung has finally launched its popular Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) 4G smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

The new smartphone has been officially launched in Germany, Malaysia and Vietnam, reported Gadgets360.

The initial variant of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G was officially launched last year with Exynos 990 processor.

Except the processor, the new launched smartphone is similar to the original one in all aspects.