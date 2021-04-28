Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Launched in India: Check Price, Specs

The 6.6-inch smartphone with AMOLED Infinity-U display is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor and also sports a 5000mAh battery.



Galaxy M42 5G comes with Android 11 out of the box and supports one UI 3.1 interface.

The smartphone sports a 48MP quad-camera setup, which also includes 8MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro lens and 5MP depth sensor. It also comes with a 20MP front camera with 'selfie focus' for high-resolution selfies.