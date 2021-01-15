Samsung Launches Galaxy S21, Flagship phones; Check Features
The South Korean tech giant, Samsung, unveiled the Galaxy S21 and Samsung S21 plus on Thursday, 14 January 2020, at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event. Both the models will have triple camera and come with S pen support technology.
Processor and Display
The Galaxy S21 comes with a 6.2-inch display, whereas the Galaxy S21+ comes with a 6.7-inch display and a larger battery. Galaxy S21 model also comes with an AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display with adaptive 120 Hz refresh rate. This means the users can easily adjust the frame rate based on the content.
The processor comes with an Exynox 2100 chipset over 5nm architecture. Both the models will have 8GM RAM and expandable storage starting from 128 GB to 256 GB.
Camera Features
Both the variants will have a triple camera set-up and comes with an 8k snap feature that allows users to capture clear images from their 8k footage. The company claims that the ‘new directors view’ feature will allow users to see, switch and select the best shot.
Along with this, Galaxy S21 flagship has also introduced ‘single take’ feature, which enables users to capture a variety of still images and video formats in one single click. Highlight Video and Dynamic Slow Mo feature has also been introduced.
To click pictures in portrait mode, Galaxy S21 flagship offers AI powered camera leverage 3D analysis. Also, the camera provides space zoom up to 30x zoom.
Battery Specs
Galaxy S 21 variant comes with 4000 mAh powered battery, while the Galaxy S21+ comes with a 4800mAh battery.
Prices
Galaxy S21 (8+128GB) variant is available at Rs 69,999, Galaxy S21 (8+256GB) variant at Rs 73,999, Galaxy S21+ (8+128GB) variant at Rs 81,999, Galaxy S21+ (8+256GB) variant at Rs 85999, Galaxy S21 Ultra (12+256GB) at Rs105999, and Galaxy S21 Ultra (16+512GB:) variant at Rs 1,16,999.
Colour Variants
The Galaxy S21 series will be available in six colours: Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, Phantom Violet, Phantom White, Phantom Grey and Phantom Pink.
