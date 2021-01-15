Samsung Launches Galaxy S21, Flagship phones; Check Features 

Both the variants will have a triple camera set-up and comes with an 8k snap feature that allows users to capture clear images from their 8k footage. The company claims that the ‘new directors view’ feature will allow users to see, switch and select the best shot.

Along with this, Galaxy S21 flagship has also introduced ‘single take’ feature, which enables users to capture a variety of still images and video formats in one single click. Highlight Video and Dynamic Slow Mo feature has also been introduced.

To click pictures in portrait mode, Galaxy S21 flagship offers AI powered camera leverage 3D analysis. Also, the camera provides space zoom up to 30x zoom.