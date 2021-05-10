Samsung Galaxy A52 5G May Launch Soon in India, Check Details

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is expected to come with a 6.5-inch FHD, Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, with 120Hz refresh rate.

Moreover, it is likely to have a quad-camera setup at the back with, 64 MP main camera, 12 MP ultra wide lens, 5 MP macro, and 5 MP depth cameras. At the front, device will sport a 32 MP selfie camera.

It will use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor and will be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery.

The device will run on a One UI3.1 based on Android 11, and will be available in two storage variants – 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB.