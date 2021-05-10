Samsung Galaxy A52 5G May Launch Soon in India, Check Details
The Samsung Galaxy A52 4G variant was launched in India earlier this year in March 2021.
Since the support page of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G has gone live on its official website, the device may lunch in India soon. The 4G variant of the same was launched in India earlier this year in March 2021.
Support page of Galaxy A52 5G on Samsung's India website shows the model name as 'SM-A526B/DS'. Apart from this. no other information is available on the website.
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Price
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G was launched in Europe at a starting price of EUR 429 (approximately Rs 38,200), as per a report by Gadgets360. However, no information is available about the price range which company might follow while launching the same in India.
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G: Specifications
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is expected to come with a 6.5-inch FHD, Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, with 120Hz refresh rate.
Moreover, it is likely to have a quad-camera setup at the back with, 64 MP main camera, 12 MP ultra wide lens, 5 MP macro, and 5 MP depth cameras. At the front, device will sport a 32 MP selfie camera.
It will use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor and will be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery.
The device will run on a One UI3.1 based on Android 11, and will be available in two storage variants – 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB.
