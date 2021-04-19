Samsung Galaxy A22 Spotted on BIS, May Launch in India Soon
The smartphone is expected to launch in both 4G and 5G variants.
As per the reports, global tech company Samsung is working on its new smartphone, the Galaxy A22. The smartphone will be an expansion to Samsung's already popular 'A' smartphone series.
A certain SM-A225F was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, reported GSMArena.
Beyond the SM-A225F/DS moniker, indicating that the phone will have dual-SIM support, there is hardly any other info available on the A22 4G, the report stated.
SM-A225F was also spotted in an HTML5 test listing. It mentioned that the device will run on Android 11 out of the box.
As per some rumors on the internet, Samsung Galaxy A22 may come with a quad-camera setup at the back, and a 13-megapixel selfie camera in the front.
Recently, Samsung unveiled Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72 in India, saying that the devices will enable people to experience awesome technology at a price that suits their needs.
The new Galaxy A Series with Super AMOLED display will be available in Awesome Violet, Awesome Blue, Awesome Black, and Awesome White colors globally.
The devices comes with a quad camera with 64MP high-resolution. Users can turn their favorite moments from 4K videos into 8MP high-resolution images with the 4K Video Snap tool.
Galaxy A52 comes with a 4,500mAh battery, while A72 sports a 5,000mAh battery with long-lasting capacity.
(With inputs from IANS)
