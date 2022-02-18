Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Limited Edition: All you Need To Know
Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Limited Edition is coming soon
Realme has launched the Realme 9 Pro+ in three colors and two memory variants just a few days ago. However, readers are in for a bonus surprise because the company has announced that a limited edition version, dedicated specifically to the Free Fire game is also under the ropes.
Thus, while Realme has not revealed any further information, we can expect the Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Limited Edition to have a different exterior and possibly an exclusive theme for the Realme UI 3.0.
For the unversed, Free Fire is a Battle Royale multiplayer game that is incredibly popular in the Asia Pacific region. Unfortunately, it is currently banned in India, which just happens to be Realme’s biggest market. Thus, the Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Limited Edition may be just what game enthusiasts are looking for.
Additionally, while the Singaporean developer Garena still has the Free Fire MAX app on Google Play and App Store, it requires devices with larger chipsets and GPUs, which can sometimes be probelmatic.
Thus, the latest announcement by Realme regarding the Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Limited Edition has peeked everybody's interests and is surely something to look forward to.
In the meantime, please stay tuned to The Quint for more stories and regular updates
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.