Quordle 138 Answers Today: Check the Hints and Clues for 11 June 2022

Quordle is slowly becoming a popular word game all across the world after Wordle, another web-based word puzzle game. The regular players eagerly wait to solve new puzzles daily so that they can learn new words. Solving Quordle puzzles correctly lets players accumulate scores everyday. It is time for everybody to start solving the Quordle 138 answers for Saturday, 11 June 2022.

To play the game, one has to visit the official website of Quordle – quordle.com, as new puzzles are posted there daily. Players have to solve four words of the day within nine chances to obtain a score. Since the words are quite difficult to guess on most days, we provide hints and clues that can help. Players should take a look at the hints before starting to solve the puzzles.