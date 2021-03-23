Privacy Analysis: How Much Of Your Data Do Popular Apps Share?

Privacy centric cloud storage firm pCloud has released a new report for App Store users which has found photo-sharing platform Instagram and social networking site Facebook in its list of ‘most invasive apps’.

According to pCloud, Facebook-owned Instagram is reportedly the worst privacy offender for sharing 79 percent of its users’ data with third parties. The second place is taken by its parent platform Facebook.

Meanwhile, apps such as Signal, Netflix, and Clubhouse are the least invasive as they do not share your data with third parties or use it for marketing at all, claims the report.

Networking platform LinkedIn and cab sharing platform Uber sell 50 percent of your data, according to the pCloud report.

Surprisingly, WhatsApp did not make it to the list of most invasive apps despite facing backlash from several of its users for updating its controversial privacy policies.