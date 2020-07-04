After TikTok Ban, PM Modi Launches Indian App Innovation Challenge
The Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology will be regulated along with Atal Innovation Mission.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 4 July, launched the ‘Atmanirbhar Innovation Challenge’, calling out India’s tech innovators to create an Atmanirbhar App Ecosystem.
This comes a week after India banned 59 Chinese mobile applications like TikTok, SHAREit, and others amid the anti-China sentiment due to tension on the India-China border.
“Today, when the entire nation is working towards creating an Atmanirbhar Bharat, it is a good opportunity to give direction to their efforts, momentum to their hard-work and mentorship to their talent to evolve Apps which can satisfy our market as well as compete with the world.” Modi wrote on LinkedIn.
