Personal Data of 20 Million Users of BigBasket Leaked on Dark Web

Data of more than 20 million customers of BigBasket has been allegedly leaked on Dark web. The database was first stolen in November 2020. The online grocery delivery platform had earlier confirmed that its platform was hacked.

A cyberespionage group dubbed as 'ShinyHunters' published this massive data on a dark web forum. This database has been made publicly available for anyone to download.

This dataset includes names, email IDs, password hashes, contact numbers, addresses, date of birth, location, and even IP addresses of the users affected.

The Quint, through cyber security researcher Sourajeet Majumder, could personally verify and confirm that the data has been posted on the Dark web data forum by ShinyHunters. The data posted includes personal information belonging to 2 crore of its users amounting to 3.25 GB.