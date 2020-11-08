BigBasket’s Potential Data Breach: Hackers Leak Users’ Details 

According to Bengaluru-based cyber intelligence firm Cyble, e-commerce firm BigBasket faced a potential data breach which could have leaked details of its around 2 crore users, reported news agency PTI.

The company has also filed a police complaint in this regard with Cyber Crime Cell in Bengaluru.

“A few days ago, we learnt about a potential data breach at BigBasket and are evaluating the extent of the breach and authenticity of the claim in consultation with cybersecurity experts and finding immediate ways to contain it. We have also lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Cell in Bengaluru and intend to pursue this vigorously to bring the culprits to book,” BigBasket said in a statement.