Parliamentary Panel Summons Twitter to Discuss New IT Rules
The panel has asked Twitter’s officials from the MeitY to present their version on the ongoing row.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology has summoned representatives of Twitter to appear before it on Friday, 18 June, reported The Indian Express.
The panel has also invited the officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to present their version on the ongoing row between Twitter and the Ministry.
“This will be a continuation of discussions with the social media groups. The panel will discuss the IT regulation rules and some of the recent developments, including the manipulated media controversy, the Twitter’s India officials being questioned by Delhi Police and the intermediary guidelines and their compliance,” said a source in the Parliament.
The panel will be chaired by Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor, who has called Twitter officials explaining their views on a range of recent issues.
Earlier, on Monday, 7 June, Twitter wrote to MeitY, asking for more time to comply with the new IT Rules.
The microblogging platform said that every effort is being made to comply with the new guidelines but because of the pandemic, it has been unable to do so, a source told PTI.
A Twitter spokesperson said, “Twitter has been and remains deeply committed to India and serving the vital public conversation taking place on the service.”
He added, “We have assured the Government of India that Twitter is making every effort to comply with the new guidelines and an overview on our progress has been duly shared. We will continue our constructive dialogue with the Indian government,” news agency ANI reported.
(With inputs from The Indian Express, ANI and PTI.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.