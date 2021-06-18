OnePlus-Oppo Merger to Dilute the Quality of Devices, Experts Say

OnePlus has officially announced its merger with Oppo on Wednesday, 16 June. Through an online blog post, co-founder and CEO Pete Lau said that OnePlus decided to further integrate its organisation with Oppo after seeing positive impact from the existing collaboration.

However, both OnePlus and Oppo will continue to operate as independent brands. This announcement comes amid OnePlus launching Nord CE in India and other markets as its new affordable smartphone.

Lau in the blog post said, "the deeper integration with Oppo, OnePlus would get more resources at hand to bring even better products for customers."

He also pointed out that one of the changes could be “faster and more stable software updates” that are often demanded by customers due to delay in regular updates in case of older OnePlus phones and unreliable experience provided even on newer models.