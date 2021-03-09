OnePlus 9 Series Will Come with Charger Inside the Box

At a time when smartphone vendors are bidding goodbye to charging units, OnePlus will launch its flagship 9 series on 23 March and now, the company has confirmed that the upcoming smartphones will come with a charger inside the box.

According to GizmoChina, OnePlus Founder and CEO Pete Lau revealed this information via a comment on the OnePlus community forums.

Last week, Pete posted a teaser hinting at the OnePlus 9 series launch and the partnership with camera giant Hasselblad. In that post, a user had commented, "New phones launch WITHOUT CHARGERS".

To this, Lau replied, "Don't worry about it. We have the charger inside the box."

OnePlus is likely to launch the OnePlus 9 series with 65W fast charging support. The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are likely to feature a 4,500 mAh battery.