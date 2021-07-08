On What Basis Does Twitter Verify Accounts?

The new verification policy launched by Twitter has been questioned by journalists and politicians around the globe who have alleged that it is 'biased' and is only verifying accounts on the basis of personal likes and dislikes rather than any 'algorithm' as it claims.

In a bid to clear all the doubts, Twitter on Wednesday, 8 June, hosted a space conversation with select media outlets and debunked all the myths regarding the verification program.

The conversation was hosted by B Byrne and Ryan Collado, who are responsible for the product, and Sarah Husain , who helps write the policy at Twitter.

Twitter responded to the most frequently asked questions on its verification program.