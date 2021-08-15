Ola Electric Scooter to Launch Today at 2pm: How and Where to Watch the Launch
Ola Electric Scooter can be watched live online on Ola Electric's official website: olaelectric.com.
Cab service provider Ola is all set to launch its new Ola electric scooter on Sunday, 15 August. The announcement about the launch was made by company's co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal last week through his official twitter handle. He also added that specifications of the scooter will be unveiled on 15 August as well.
"Planning a launch event for the Ola Scooter on 15th August. Will share full specs and details on product and availability dates. Looking forward to it!" Bhavish said.
When, Where and How to Watch Ola Electric Scooter Launch Live Streaming?
Ola Electric Scooter will be launched at 2 PM on Sunday, 15 August 2021. The launch event can be watched live online on Ola Electric's official website: olaelectric.com.
Ola electric started the bookings of electric scooter online on 15 July 2021. The company managed to achieve the milestone of around 1,00,000 reservations within 24 hours. Customers can still reserve Ola electric scooter for Rs 499 on olaelectric.com.
There is no official information about the price of Ola electric scooter. However, the company has said that the scooter will be priced competitively.
Ola has also confirmed that its Electric scooter will be available in 10 colour options, and will have a reverse ride mode.
Ola electric scooters will be manufactured in Tamil Nadu, where, the company claims that it is building "world's largest two-wheeler factory". It will be ready by next year and will have the capacity to manufacture 10 million units per year, it added.
