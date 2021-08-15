Ola Electric Scooter to Launch Today at 2pm: How and Where to Watch the Launch

Cab service provider Ola is all set to launch its new Ola electric scooter on Sunday, 15 August. The announcement about the launch was made by company's co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal last week through his official twitter handle. He also added that specifications of the scooter will be unveiled on 15 August as well.

"Planning a launch event for the Ola Scooter on 15th August. Will share full specs and details on product and availability dates. Looking forward to it!" Bhavish said.