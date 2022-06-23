2022 Bajaj Pulsar N160 Launched in India at a Price of Rs 1.27 Lakh, Specs Here

Bajaj Auto launched its new Pulsar N160 motorcycle model in India on Wednesday. It is priced at Rs 1.28 lakh.

It is powered by a 165cc engine, which delivers a power of 16 PS and comes with USB mobile charging, gear position indicator, and distance to fuel empty readout, among others.

The Bajaj Auto president stated, "We are excited to extend the new platform to the 160cc segment. The new Pulsar N160 packs an exciting proposition that is built to deliver the perfect street riding experience."

Let's know more about the features and design of the Bajaj Pulsar N160 in detail.