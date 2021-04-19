NASA’s Mars Helicopter ‘Ingenuity’ Completes Historic First Flight

In a historic feat for humankind, NASA on Monday, 19 April, successfully launched the first powered, controlled flight of its Ingenuity Mars helicopter on another planet.

The mini helicopter began its flight approximately at 3:45 pm (India time) and the data was received at NASA headquarters around 4:25 pm (India time). It took off a few feet from the ground, hovered in the air for about 20 to 30 seconds, and landed.

After this feat, the team will now attempt additional experimental flights of incrementally farther distance and greater altitude. After the helicopter completes its technology demonstration, Perseverance rover will continue its scientific mission.

"Every step we have taken since this journey began six years ago has been uncharted territory in the history of aircraft," Bob Balaram, Mars Helicopter Chief Engineer at JPL, said recently.