MWC 2021 Event: No Galaxy Watch, But a Sneak Peek of One UI Watch
The new One UI Watch is designed to make the Galaxy Watch and smartphone experience connected.
Samsung Electronics at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) event on Monday, 28 June, did not unveil the Galaxy Watch. However, the company introduced its new smartwatch OS – One UI Watch.
The company confirmed that One UI Watch will be available for Galaxy Watch on the new, unified platform it has jointly built with Google.
“To unlock the full potential of these wearables, we’re leveraging our long legacy of mobile innovations and our partnerships with trusted industry leaders who have grown with us in our open ecosystem,” said Patrick Chomet, EVP and Head of Customer Experience Office, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics.
New Galaxy Watch Experience
One UI Watch together with the new unified platform will create an entirely new Galaxy Watch experience. As part of the new experience, users will be able to install watch-compatible apps on their smartphones, which will be swiftly downloaded onto their smartwatch.
Samsung said that if you’ve customised your clock app on your phone to show the time in different cities around the globe, this will be automatically reflected on your watch as well. And if you block calls and messages from your watch, they will now be blocked on your smartphone too.
“Samsung and Google have a long history of collaboration and whenever we’ve worked together, the experience for our consumers has been dramatically better for everyone"Sameer Samat, Vice President of Product Management, Android and Wear, Google.
Improved Watch Face Design
The company will also bring an improved watch face design tool, making it easier for designers to create new watch faces.
Later this year, Android developers will be able to unleash their creativity and release fun, new designs that will be added to Samsung’s ever-growing collection of watch faces to give consumers even more options for customising their smartwatches to suit their mood, activity, and personality.
The new Galaxy Watch can be expected to be launched at Samsung’s Unpacked event later this summer.
