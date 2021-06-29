MWC 2021 Event: No Galaxy Watch, But a Sneak Peek of One UI Watch

Samsung Electronics at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) event on Monday, 28 June, did not unveil the Galaxy Watch. However, the company introduced its new smartwatch OS – One UI Watch.

The company confirmed that One UI Watch will be available for Galaxy Watch on the new, unified platform it has jointly built with Google.

“To unlock the full potential of these wearables, we’re leveraging our long legacy of mobile innovations and our partnerships with trusted industry leaders who have grown with us in our open ecosystem,” said Patrick Chomet, EVP and Head of Customer Experience Office, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics.