ADVERTISEMENT
Reliance AGM 2021: Mukesh Ambani Announces JioPhone Next
JioPhone Next has been jointly developed by Google and Jio.
i
Addressing the 44th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries, Chairman Mukesh Ambani, on Thursday, 24 June, announced a new smartphone - JioPhone Next.
“I am pleased to announce that Google and Jio teams have jointly developed a truly breakthrough smartphone – JioPhone Next. It is a fully featured smartphone supporting the entire suite of applications from both Google and Jio.”Mukesh Ambani
JioPhone Next has been jointly developed by Google and Jio.
(This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT