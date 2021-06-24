ADVERTISEMENT

Reliance AGM 2021: Mukesh Ambani Announces JioPhone Next

JioPhone Next has been jointly developed by Google and Jio.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>File photo of Mukesh Ambani.</p></div>
Addressing the 44th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries, Chairman Mukesh Ambani, on Thursday, 24 June, announced a new smartphone - JioPhone Next.

“I am pleased to announce that Google and Jio teams have jointly developed a truly breakthrough smartphone – JioPhone Next. It is a fully featured smartphone supporting the entire suite of applications from both Google and Jio.”
Mukesh Ambani

(This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.)

