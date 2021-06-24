Reliance AGM 2021 Highlights: Jio to Work With Google Cloud for 5G
Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet (Google's parent company), also took part in RIL's AGM through video.
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Thursday, 24 June, conducted its 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM). The event is conducted every year and attracts thousand of investors and shareholders.
Like last year, this year also, the event is conducted through online mode due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was livestreamed on Jio's official YouTube channel and social media handles.
Reliance AGM 2021: Highlights
Nita Ambani, Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation also announced the launch of five missions to fight Covid-19. These include Mission Employee Care, Vaccine Suraksha, Anna Seva, mission oxygen and COVID Infra.
Chairman and MD of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani commenced the event by remembering the people who lost their lives dur to coronavirus. He also talked about the humanitarian efforts of Reliance during the Covid-19 pandemic.
He further added that RIL's business grew despite the challenges posed of the pandemic. The company added 75,000 new jobs last year, Ambani added.
Partnership with Saudi Aramco
He further announced the joining of Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Chairman of Saudi Aramco, as the independent director of RIL. Continued engagement between both the companies even during the pandemic shows their strong relationship, he added. Ambani also stated that he expects the partnership to be formalized this year.
Mukesh Ambani announced the transition of RIL toward green energy. The work on the development of Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex on 5,000 acres in Jamnagar has already started, Ambani said. He also added that over the course of three year, the company will invest a total of Rs 75,000 crore in the New Energy Business.
Jio Phone Next
India's leading telecom company Jio has partnered up with Google to develop the world's most affordable smartphone 'JioPhone Next', said Mukesh Ambani. The phone will be available form 10 September 2021, he added.
Google-Reliance to work on 5G
Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet (Google's parent company), also took part in RIL's AGM through video. He announced the 5G partnership between Google Cloud and Reliance Jio.
(Developing story)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.