Motorola Razr 40 Series Launch Today: When & Where To Watch the Event Online?

The tech giant Motorola is all set to launch the new smartphone Motorola Razr 40 on Thursday, 1 June 2023. The handset arrived in both China and global markets today. There will be two variants in the Motorola Razr 40 series including Razor 40 and Razor 40 Ultra.

Prior to the official launch, several leaks about the features and specifications of this clamshell foldable smartphone under the Razr series have been doing the rounds on the internet.

SnoopyTech, a leaker posted some images of the upcoming Motorola Razr 40 on the Twitter which indicates that the foldable smartphone is quite impressive in terms of technical features and specifications.

Let us read about the Motorola Razr 40 launch event that will take place today in China.