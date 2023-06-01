Motorola Razr 40 Series Launch Today: When & Where To Watch the Event Online?

The tech giant Motorola is all set to launch the new smartphone Motorola Razr 40 on Thursday, 1 June 2023. The handset arrived in both China and global markets today. There will be two variants in the Motorola Razr 40 series including Razor 40 and Razor 40 Ultra.
Prior to the official launch, several leaks about the features and specifications of this clamshell foldable smartphone under the Razr series have been doing the rounds on the internet.
SnoopyTech, a leaker posted some images of the upcoming Motorola Razr 40 on the Twitter which indicates that the foldable smartphone is quite impressive in terms of technical features and specifications.
Let us read about the Motorola Razr 40 launch event that will take place today in China.
Motorola Razr 40 Launch Event Today: When and Where To Watch Live Streaming?
The Motorola Razr 40 series will arrive today on Thursday, 1 June 2023 in China and other global markets. As of now there are no details about the live streaming of Motorola Razr 40 launch event in other global markets, however, in China, the event will be live streamed on the official Weibo handle of Motorola.
Motorola Razr 40 Series: Expected Features and Specifications
According to Gizmochina, following is the list of expected features and specifications of the upcoming Motorola Razr 40.
Clamshell folding phones with a a small horizontal display similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 4.
A side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button.
Razr 40 Ultra may be available in Viva Magenta, Glacier Blue, and Black colors while as the Razr 40 will arrive in olive green, purple, and cream shades.
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra may arrive with a 6.9-inch pOLED display with a center-aligned punch-hole cutout while as there are no details about the display of Razr 40.
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra may be unveiled with a dual camera setup including 32 megapixel and 8 megapixel. A 13 megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling. No details about Razr 40 are available yet.
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra may be powered with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC while as as per Geekbench Razr 40 may arrive with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset.
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra may be equipped with 8GB RAM+256GB storage while as a 12GB RAM+256GB may be found in Razr 40.
3,800mAh battery in Motorola Razr 40 Ultra.
Both the handsets may arrive with Android 13 OS out of the box.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)