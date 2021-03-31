‘All Data Deleted’: Mobikwik Hackers Wipe Out Details After Breach

In the latest development on the alleged data leak from Mobikwik’s server, the hacker group has now claimed that it has deleted all the users’ data from its servers, and the users are now safe.

This comes after Mobikwik on Tuesday, 30 March, said they would initiate a forensic data security audit. “The company is closely working with requisite authorities on this matter, and considering the seriousness of the allegations will get a third party to conduct a forensic data security audit,” a Mobikwik spokesperson had said on Tuesday.

This data breach is claimed to have been done by a group of hackers called the ‘Ninja_Storm’ who have been selling the ‘leaked’ data online since 26 March. According to a post by the hacker group, the data was being sold at 1.5 Bitcoins, which is nearly Rs 63 lakhs.