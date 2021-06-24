Microsoft Windows 11 Launch: How & Where to Watch the Livestream

The US-based software giant Microsoft is all set to launch its new operating system Windows 11 on Thursday, 24 June. Few days ago, the company also announced that it will end support of Windows 10 Home, Pro, and Pro Education on 14 October 2025.

However, the launch of Windows 11 in Thursday's event is not confirmed by the company. According to the official information, a new version of Windows will be revealed in the event.

The Microsoft Windows event is scheduled at 11AM ET (8:30 PM IST).