Microsoft Unveils Windows 11: New Design, App Store and More
Windows 11 will be available on new PCs and through a free upgrade for eligible Windows 10 PCs.
Microsoft launched Windows 11 on Thursday, 24 June. This is a new OS that focuses on a new user interface, a new Windows Store, and brings major improvements to performance.
The new Windows 11 is optimised for working, learning, gaming, and delivering better experiences than its previous Windows 10 version.
Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer, Microsoft in the global event said that the past 18 months brought an incredible shift in how we used our PCs, from something practical and functional to something personal and emotional. "This is what inspired us as we were building the next generation of Windows, a platform that over a billion people rely on. With Windows 11, we wanted to build a familiar place where everyone can create, learn, play, and most importantly connect in improved ways,” he said.
Faster, More Secure OS
Windows 11 features a fresh, clean interface and intuitive features. Users will now be able to find what they need by clicking the Start button, which is located at the center of the screen.
Start utilises the power of the cloud and Microsoft 365 to show users their recent files that were previously viewed across different platforms or devices, so users can pick up where they left off — even documents they were working on their Android or iOS devices.
Windows 11 features Snap Layouts, Snap Groups, and Desktops that help users organise their windows and optimise their screen real estate. Users can now enjoy the flexibility of multiple windows and work on multiple apps simultaneously by snapping the apps side by side on their screens.
With desktops, users can customise spaces for each aspect of their lives, such as work, gaming, or school, and easily switch between them.
Users also get faster access to information they care about with widgets, which provides a curated news feed powered by AI and best-in-class browser performance from Microsoft Edge. For creators and publishers, Widgets opens new real estate within Windows to deliver personalised content.
The tech giant claims that it has new built-in security technologies and provides a zero trust-ready operating system to protect data and access across devices.
Improved Microsoft Stores
Windows 11 comes with an all-new Microsoft store that has been rebuilt for speed, variety and convenience. It features a wider catalog of first and third-party apps that have been tested for security and family safety.
For the first time, Android apps will be available in the Microsoft Store, and users can easily download these apps through the Amazon app store.
Better Gaming
Windows 11 also unlocks the full potential of a system’s hardware, putting some of the latest gaming technology to work and providing users the immersive gaming experience with:
- DirectX 12 Ultimate, where users can enjoy immersive graphics at high frame rates.
- DirectStorage, allows for faster load time and more detailed game worlds
- Auto HDR, provides a wider, more vivid range of colours for a truly captivating visual experience
- Access to over 100 high-quality PC games and new games, which are added all the time and made available to Xbox Game Pass for PC or Ultimate customers
Open Ecosystem for Developers
Microsoft is taking a step further to unlock opportunities for creators and developers by creating a more open ecosystem with Windows 11 that will benefit developers and bring more apps, games, movies, shows, and web content to users.
Developers and independent software vendors apps (ISVs) can bring in their apps to the Microsoft Store regardless of the app framework they are built on, such as Win32 or Progressive Web App (PWA).
