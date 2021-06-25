Microsoft Unveils Windows 11: New Design, App Store and More

Microsoft launched Windows 11 on Thursday, 24 June. This is a new OS that focuses on a new user interface, a new Windows Store, and brings major improvements to performance.

The new Windows 11 is optimised for working, learning, gaming, and delivering better experiences than its previous Windows 10 version.

Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer, Microsoft in the global event said that the past 18 months brought an incredible shift in how we used our PCs, from something practical and functional to something personal and emotional. "This is what inspired us as we were building the next generation of Windows, a platform that over a billion people rely on. With Windows 11, we wanted to build a familiar place where everyone can create, learn, play, and most importantly connect in improved ways,” he said.