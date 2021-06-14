Microsoft Windows 11: What to Expect From Next OS Update

Tech giant Microsoft announced that it will end support for Windows 10 Home, Pro, and Pro Education on 14 October 2025.

This means that the US-based tech giant will not release any more updates and security fixes for Windows 10 after the final date.

However, the company has now announced to launch Windows 11 soon. It had also recently released a teaser for the same.

“Soon we will share one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade to unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators. I’ve been self-hosting it over the past several months, and I’m incredibly excited about the next generation of Windows,” Nadella had said in his keynote at the Microsoft Build 2021 event.