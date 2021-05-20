Microsoft to Finally End Support of Internet Explorer in June 2022
The Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired and go out of support on June 15 2022.
After a long legacy of more than 25 years, Microsoft is finally retiring its browser Internet Explorer. The company on Wednesday, 19 May, announced that Internet Explorer will retire on 15 June 2022.
In a blog titled "The future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge," Sean Lyndersay, a Microsoft Edge programme manager says that, "The Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired and go out of support on June 15, 2022, for certain versions of Windows 10."
He added, "The future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge. Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications."
Last year, the company also announced that Microsoft 365 and other apps will discontinue supporting Internet Explorer from 17 August 2021.
Microsoft urges its customers to switch to Microsoft Edge because of it has 'improved compatibility', 'streamlined productivity', and 'better browser security'.
The blog further confirms that Microsoft edge has a built-in Internet Explorer mode (IE mode) which allows users to access Internet Explorer-based websites and applications straight from Microsoft Edge.
According to a report by The Verge, Microsoft has been trying to stop its customers from using Internet Explorer for more than five years, almost since the launch of Microsoft Edge in 2015.
(With inputs from The Verge)
