Microsoft to Finally End Support of Internet Explorer in June 2022

After a long legacy of more than 25 years, Microsoft is finally retiring its browser Internet Explorer. The company on Wednesday, 19 May, announced that Internet Explorer will retire on 15 June 2022.

In a blog titled "The future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge," Sean Lyndersay, a Microsoft Edge programme manager says that, "The Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired and go out of support on June 15, 2022, for certain versions of Windows 10."

He added, "The future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge. Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications."