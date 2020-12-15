Maruti Suzuki to Re-Enter Diesel Market Next Year: Report

As the diesel car vertical draws more attention in India with the high selling SUV segment, India’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) is looking to join the segment once again, reported Business Standard, quoting sources.

The auto manufacturer had discontinued diesel models from its portfolio with the onset of BS-6 emission norms from April this year.

According to the report, MSI will be upgrading its Manesar plant so that it can start rolling out BS-6 diesel engine starting mid-2021 or during the festive season next year. The report further states that Ertiga and Virara Breeza will be the first to enter the market.