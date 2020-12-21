Maruti Suzuki to Launch New SUV Based on Baleno Platform: Report
Code-named ‘YTB’, the new model is likely to be designed as a coupe or a mini crossover.
Given the meteoric sale in the compact SUV market in India, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is developing a company SUV which will be based on its popular Baleno hatchback, reported Mint.
According to the report, the new SUV is code-named ‘YTB’ and is likely to be designed as a coupe or a mini crossover.
Maruti Suzuki has maintained its dominance in the hatchback and sedan segments, however there has been a steady increase in customer preference towards SUVs, necessitating the need for Maruti to grow its own portfolio.
Hyundai Motor India Ltd and Kia Motors’ recent success with the Hyundai Creta, Venue and the Kia Selton and Sonnet have shown the potential in this compact SUV segment. By tapping into this segment, Maruti will be able to bolster its sale as a trusted brand. As the new SUV will be based on the Baleno platform, the car manufacturer will also be able to save on costs and time spent on developing a vehicle from scratch.
“Internally, it’s been referred to as the ‘sister car’ of Baleno and companies often take this route to expand their product portfolio quickly. Maruti has already adopted this strategy successfully with XL6 and Ertiga. They definitely need a good number of SUVs in the portfolio to keep increasing their market share in the SUV segment," reported Mint quoting a source.
Besides the new compact SUV, the Japanese manufacturer is expected to launch the new Maruti Suzuki Jimny, a new mid-size SUV to rival Hyundai’s Creta, as well as two versions of the new generation of Vitara Brezza and a C segment SUV.
