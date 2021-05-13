Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Variant May Launch in July 2022: Report
Currently, Maruti Suzuki Jimny is being manufactured as an off-roader with three doors
Muruti Suzuki's Jimny was first revealed at Auto Expo in the year 2020, and since then it has gained immense popularity among car enthusiasts around the world.
As per pervious reports, the company is also exporting the car from its Indian manufacturing plant since January. The report further stated that the company is exporting the car to Latin American countries, Middle East, and African markets.
However, since the launch, there have been several speculations about Jimny's India launch. Earlier during an investor call, when asked about the possibility of Jimny's launch in India, a company official said that they are weighing ‘the feasibility of it being launched in the domestic market,’ reported PTI.
“We are currently evaluating the feasibility of it being launched in the domestic market. As you may recall, we had shown this Jimny at the Auto Expo in February 2020, and we got some really nice response. And we are currently studying the various aspects of the marketing as to when, if at all, we can launch that vehicle in India.”Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India
Currently, the Jimny is being manufactured as an off-roader with three doors. But in India’s case, the company was considering to place Jimny as a 5-door, family SUV car. This would definitely help the carmaker in India.
However, as per a new report cited by ICN, Suzuki is currently focusing on expansion of the supply of the 3-door Jimny. It further mentions that the company may launch the 5-door variant of the car in July 2022. There is no official confirmation about India’s launch date and price of the car.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.