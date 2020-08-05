Maruti Suzuki 2020 S-Cross Launched, Price Starts at Rs 8.39 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki 2020 S-Cross was officially launched on Wednesday, 5 August. The car was first showcased at Auto Expo 2020 but the official announcement was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new model is offered in four variants: Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. It is offered only in a petrol variant and the ex-showroom Delhi prices start at Rs 8.38 lakh for the Sigma variant and Rs 12.39 lakh for the Alpha AT variant.

The 2020 S-Cross is the first official product launch from the car manufacturer since the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown began in March.