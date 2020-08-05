Maruti Suzuki 2020 S-Cross Launched, Price Starts at Rs 8.39 Lakh
The new model is offered in four variants: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha.
Maruti Suzuki 2020 S-Cross was officially launched on Wednesday, 5 August. The car was first showcased at Auto Expo 2020 but the official announcement was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new model is offered in four variants: Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. It is offered only in a petrol variant and the ex-showroom Delhi prices start at Rs 8.38 lakh for the Sigma variant and Rs 12.39 lakh for the Alpha AT variant.
The 2020 S-Cross is the first official product launch from the car manufacturer since the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown began in March.
The car comes with a new 1.5 liter K Series petrol engine which is also used in other cars in the manufactures portfolio like Ciaz, XL6 and Brezza. According to Maruti, the new S-Cross will offer a milage of 18.55 kilometres per litre with a max power of 104bhp and a max torque figure at 138Nm.
A major highlight in the new S-Cross model is the introduction of automatic transmission. The cabin is also equipped with a 7-inch infotainment screen which can be used for navigation and curate content. The cabin is also equipped with the standard start/stop button, keyless entire, climate control and cruise control.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.