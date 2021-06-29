Jio Prepaid Plans: Here's a List of 5 'No Daily Limit' Data Plans
Jio 'No Daily Limit' prepaid data plans come with validity ranging from 15 days to 365 days.
Reliance-owned telecom company Jio has announced its 'no daily limit' prepaid data plans. The company has introduced five plans which offer unlimited data with no restrictions, and free voice calling.
These data plans come with validity ranging from 15 days to 365 days.
Other popular Jio prepaid data plans come with a daily limit of 1 GB, 1.5 GB, 3 GB, etc. According to the fair usage policy (FUP), the speed of the internet comes down to 64 kbps after the user exhausts their daily limit of data. However, these newly launched plans will have no daily limit. Users opting for these plans get bulk data limit ranging form 12 GB to 365 GB. However, after exhausting the data, their internet speed will also come down to 64 kbps.
In this article we have curated the details of new Jio 'no daily limit' prepaid plans.
Jio 'No Daily Limit' Prepaid Plans
Jio's no daily limit plans start with Rs 127 and go on till Rs 2,397.
Rs 127 - This plan is valid for 15 days, and comes with 12 GB of data limit. It also offers unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.
Rs 247- This plan is valid for 30 days and offers 25 GB internet data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/Day
Rs 447 - This plan comes with a validity of 60 days and offers 50 GB data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day
Rs 597 - This 'no daily limit' plan has a validity of 90 days and offers 75 GB data, unlimited voice calling facility, and 100 SMS/day
Rs 2397 - This is an annual plan with a validity of 365 days. It offers 365 GB data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.
All these plans offer subscription to Jio Apps like JioTV, JioNews, Jio Cinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud.
Recently, Jio has also launched an annual plan of Rs 3,499. This plan offers 3 GB data per day for 365 days. It also offers unlimited free voice call, 100 SMS per day, and subscription to Jio Apps.
This is the first annual plan to offer 3 GB daily data.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.