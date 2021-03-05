Is MyJio Android App Violating Google’s Ad Policies?

As Jio’s 4G network coverage continues to rapidly expand with 400 million users using its services everyday, a new report has suggested that My Jio application is displaying full screen advertisements, disrupting the user’s experience and violating Google Play store’s policies.

Google’s Ad policy mentions that Ads associated with an application must not interfere with other apps or should not disrupt any operation of the device. According to a report by XDA developers, My Jio app may be ciolating this policy.