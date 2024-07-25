Is ‘Efficient Law’ a Misnomer? A Look at the Draft Digital Competition Bill

Given this conflict, the importance of underlying public policies has also gained prominence. On one hand, it is fully coherent to suggest that private entities are autonomous and the role of the government should be to ensure that they play a prosperous role in the economy. On the other, there may be theories of harm applicable even in the private domain and the government cannot simply pander over the same.

The first case would mean that the realm of regulation would be restricted to a social domain where it ensures that technology isn't utilised to discriminate based on age, caste or gender, while the second would suggest fairness on the principle of level play between various business entities. There would be further differences between government approaches to redistribution as in the first case it is mostly through taxation, while in the second case, a commitment to larger principles of transparency and contestability remains sacrosanct.

There is a larger conflict between the realm of ‘public’ and ‘private’ itself before even ‘law and economics’ comes into play. New age competition law is also a bearing of the second case.