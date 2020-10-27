India’s Mobile Data Speed Dips in September; Pak, Nepal Do Better

With an average mobile download speed is 12.07 Mbps – significantly lower than the global average of 35.26 Mbps – India has reportedly been ranked 131st on Ookla's Speedtest Global Index for mobile Internet speeds. India also stands 70th on the index for fixed broadband speeds in the month of September, according to Gadgets 360.

In the mobile Internet speed department, India has gone down by two positions when compared to the previous month, with an average download speed of 12.07 Mbps.