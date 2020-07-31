Make in India: Govt Imposes Import Restrictions on Colour TV Sets

So What Does This Mean?



When an item is put under the restricted category of imports, it means that whoever wants to import that commodity will first have to seek a license from the commerce ministry’s DGFT. The main exporters of TV sets are China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, and Germany, news agency PTI reported. In 2019-2020, India imported colour TV worth $781 million of which $428 million was from Vietnam and and $293 million was from China respectively.

Will This Impact Domestic Brands?



Many domestic brands have welcomed this move as most of them have their manufacturing and assembling units in India which means they will be able to provide the people high quality assembled television sets. This would further boost the ‘Make in India’ initiative by the Modi government.

Sports goods, toys and plastic goods are some other non-essential that are likely to face import restrictions.

(With inputs from PTI)