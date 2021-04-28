How Indian YouTubers Raised Rs 50 Lakh for Oxygen Supply 

Indian YouTubers raised Rs 50 lakhs by live-streaming an event to fund oxygen supply as India reels from the impact of the second wave of COVID-19.

YouTubers Slayy Point and Mythpat, along with OpraahFx, brought together India’s YouTube community to live stream on Monday, 26 April.

The seven-hour long YouTube live stream was hosted by Slayy Point on Mythpat’s YouTube channel, that saw the presence of influencers like Techno Gamerz, Kusha Kapila, Technical Guruji, Salonayy, Total Gaming, Ashish Chanchlani, Mythpat, Carry Minati, Viraj Ghelani, Abish Mathew, Ankush Bahuguna, BeYouNick, Tanmay Bhatt, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Dolly Singh.

During the live stream, the influencers were seen playing online games, and engaging with the audience to raise funds.