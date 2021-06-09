Here’s How to Correct Personal Details on Vaccine Certificate

Indian government has announced a new update which will enable CoWin users to correct any inadvertent errors in name, year of birth and gender printed on the vaccination certificate.

“Now you can make corrections to your name, year of birth and gender on your CoWin vaccination certificates if inadvertent errors have come in,” the official handle of the Aarogya Setu app tweeted on Wednesday.

The Union Health Ministry said that to make the process seamless, a special feature called 'Raise an Issue' has been added to CoWin platform. Here's how to correct errors on vaccine certificates: