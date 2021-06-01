Aarogya Setu to Work As 'All-in-One Pass' to Travel Across India

A top official from the ministry informed The Quint that the blue shield on the Aarogya Setu app will serve as a pass to travel within the country.

"In the near future, if you plan to go to a public place, or for that matter you plan to travel to another state, 'blue shield' on Aarogya Setu will serve as an 'all-in-one pass'. This will allow you to freely move through the country,"a source told The Quint on condition of anonymity.

The new feature will allow the government officials to distinguish between people who have got vaccinated and the ones who haven’t.

In addition to that, there are chances that the blue tick system might introduce information that will prove helpful for vaccinated people.

However, users will get both ticks only after receiving both doses of the said vaccine.

Individuals who have received only one dose will be designated ‘Partially Vaccinated’ and have a single tick.