Clubhouse for Android Crosses 1 Mn Users: Why Do Indians Love It?

Namdev Patil, a resident of Bhor, a village in Maharashtra said that he downloaded the app to learn English.

"I searched 'learn to speak English' and I found so many clubs. Since last two days at 7 pm everyday, we all get together and learn English together. The group compromises of 20 members for now. It's great to be able to speak and express myself, and the best part is that nobody judges," says Namdev.

Indian entrepreneurs have also flocked to the app with Indian founders such as Unacademy’s Gaurav Munjal, Flock’s Bhavin Turakhia, CRED’s Kunal Shah and leading venture capital investors building a base on the platform.

Namrata Yadav, owner of an online fashion store said that her sales increased after she connected with similar people on the app. "After listening to e-commerce experts, and connecting with similar-minded people about promotion, and influencer marketing my business has witnessed better sales."

Others, however, find the political discussions on the app subtle and civil. Harshada Jambhale, a student said that the discussions on politics are very civil, whether it's about farmers' protest or the new IT rules.

"Nobody rants or calls each other a 'bhakt 'or 'anti-national', we put forward our opinion and discuss, and if someone has to say something they raise their hands and then a moderator allows them to speak."

The company has said it plans to introduce a new payments feature on its Android app soon. On App store, Clubhouse has already crossed 10 million downloads since its launch in March 2020.