Google+ Rebranded as Google Currents: Check New App Features

As Google+ officially closed shop in April 2019 for users, the search engine giant has kept the social networking platform only for its enterprise customers. Google on Monday, 6 July, officially rebranded Google+ as Google Currents.

The latest version of the app is now available for Android and iOS customers, and aligns to the Google Material Theme Design.

In a blog post, Google stated that all existing Google+ content will automatically be transferred to Currents once the company or the user has enrolled on the app.